DOOGIE WHITE Recalls IRON MAIDEN Audition - "STEVE HARRIS Had A Definite Idea On Where He Wanted To Take The Band"; Video

Jimmy Kay from The Metal Voice recently interviewed Michael Schenker singer Doogie White (Yngwie Malmsteen, Tank, Rainbow).Doogie spoke about the new Michael Schenker Fest album Resurrection, his audition with Iron Maiden in 1993 and his time in Rainbow and Yngwie Malmsteen.

When asked about his 1993 audition with Iron Maiden to replace Bruce Dickinson, White reveals: "I had sent a tape in to Iron Maiden. Dickie Dell, who was the production manager, was at my door and he said 'what are you doing', I said I am going to Scotland, he said 'no you are not, you have an audition with Iron Maiden Monday'. So Dickie Bell gave me a cassette and a letter with the lyrics, I think it had about 18 songs on it, mostly from the albums A Real Live One and A Real Dead One. Dickie picked me up and dropped me off at Steve Harris' place.

"The band was set up in a circle with Nicko McBrain in back of me and we ran through the songs and had a cup of tea and I had a chat with Steve and I went away and that was it. We played tracks like "Be Quick Or Be Dead", "From Here To Eternity", "The Evil That Me Do", and then the classics like "Run To The Hills". Steve had a definite idea on where he wanted to take the band. Steve called me up a couple of weeks later and said 'we are giving the job to Blaze'. Blaze is great, he is the hardest working man in rock and roll and he always delivers. Steve wanted something different for the band. The easy route for Steve would have been to go get a clone from a tribute band, but Steve didn't, he took a brave step and they did two great albums. But really normal services have been resumed. Even if I got the gig it would have ended up the same."