DOOL Featuring Former Members Of THE DEVIL’S BLOOD Live At Wacken Open Air 2018; HQ Video Of Full Set Streaming

Dutch doom rockers, Dool, featuring former members of The Devil's Blood and singer Ryanne van Dorst, performed inside the Bullhead City Circus at the 2018 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. Pro-shot video of the band's full set can be found below.

Setlist:

"Intro"

"The Alpha"

"Golden Serpents"

"She Goat"

"In Her Darkest Hour"

"Vantablack"

"Oweynagat"