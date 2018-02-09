DOOL – Featuring Former Members Of THE DEVIL’S BLOOD Streaming “The Alpha” Video

Dool is the fast-rising hard rock band featuring former members of The Devil's Blood and singer Ryanne van Dorst. The group has become a hotly-tipped buzz band in underground circles on the strength of its celebrated debut album, Here Now, There Then, and eye-opening live performances. Dool has just released a new video for the song "The Alpha".

"The video for "The Alpha" is as well a celebration of will power as it is an ode to transformation, in parallel with the lyrics of the song," comments Ryanne van Dorst. "It has been truly inspiring to work on this video, and we hope it empowers you as much as it empowers us".

Dutch for “wandering”, the sound of Dool is distinct and dynamic, radiating an undeniable raw energy. An album of supreme songwriting and remarkable musical diversity, Here Now, There Then blends classic hard rock, gothic pop and psychedelic metal in an ever-surprising manner. Carried by infinite, hypnotic guitar lines, Dool hits every pressure point, striking with the deadly precision of a venomous asp.