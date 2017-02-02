DOOL Featuring THE DEVIL’s BLOOD Members Streaming New Song “Golden Serpents”

Holland's most notorious rock musicians have gathered to form Dool, a dark rock band featuring bassist Job van de Zande and drummer Micha Haring from celebrated cult rockers The Devil's Blood and the country's most infamous rock singer, Ryanne van Dorst.

The band will release its debut album, Here Now, There Then, on February 17th via Prophecy Productions. The song "Golden Serpents" is available for streaming below.

Rounded out by guitarists Nick Polak (Gold) and Reinier Vermeulen (The New Media), Dool radiates an undeniable raw energy and has created a distinct and dynamic sound right from the start. On the strength of its captivating debut single, "Oweynagat", and a red hot live performance at Roadburn 2016, Dool has quickly become a hotly-tipped buzz band in underground circles.

Here Now, There Then was recorded with longtime The Devil's Blood producer Pieter Kloos and proves all advance praise to be more than justified. The album of supreme songwriting and remarkable musical diversity, Here Now, There Then blends classic hard rock, gothic pop and psychedelic metal in an ever-surprising manner. Carried by infinite, hypnotic guitar lines, Dool hits every pressure point, striking with the deadly precision of a venomous asp.

“Here Now, There Then is about dreaming, ambition and will,” says Ryanne van Dorst. “The album is about breaking boundaries and behavioral patterns while destroying stigmas. It is a mantra for whoever needs it and in any way one chooses to use it. It is the shadow lands between fantasy and reality. A fairy tale in a concrete background."

Tracklisting:

“Vantablack” (She Shreds premiere)

“Golden Serpents” (Invisble Oranges premiere)

“Words on Paper”

“In Her Darkest Hour”

“Oweynagat”

“The Alpha”

“Death of Love”

“She-Goat”

“Golden Serpents”:

“Vantablack”:

“Oweynagat” video:

Pre-order Here Now, There Then at this location.

(Photo - Roy Wolters)