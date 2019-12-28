DOOM CANDY Featuring Ex-MUSHROOMHEAD Members Release New Single; Suicide Effects EP To Be Released In 2020

December 28, 2019, 44 minutes ago

news doom candy mushroomhead heavy metal

DOOM CANDY Featuring Ex-MUSHROOMHEAD Members Release New Single; Suicide Effects EP To Be Released In 2020

Doom Candy (ex-Mushroomhead) have released their latest single, "Doom Candy" (Zardonic Remix). The song is taken from the group's forthcoming Suicide Effects EP, set for release in early 2020. 

Doom Candy features music from Jeffrey Nothing and Thomas Church. The music can be described as dark, aggressive "elektro-thrash"; which includes elements of industrial and heavy metal.

Two songs from the Suicide Effects EP have already been released; "Downfall Of Your Army" and "Cry Fire". Pre-orders, streams, and downloads are available at Zombie Shark Records. All Pre-orders include an immediate download of all previously released tracks.

Check out the band's official Facebook page here.



Featured Audio

SEPULTURA – “Isolation” (Nuclear Blast)

SEPULTURA – “Isolation” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Latest Reviews