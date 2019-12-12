Doom Icon WINO Joins Ripple Music; New Album, Forever Gone, Due Early 2020

Ripple Music announces the signing of doom metal icon Scott “Wino” Weinrich. Wino’s new solo album will launch Ripple’s new Blood and Strings series, in which some of the most admired names in riff-rock and metal unplug to record albums of acoustic heaviness. Ripple Music will release Wino’s new Frank Marchand-recorded solo album Forever Gone in early 2020.

Wino declares: "Hello friends, fans, freaks! It is with great excitement that I announce to the rock and roll world that I have signed on to the Ripple family and that Ripple will be releasing my next solo / acoustic recording Forever Gone in early 2020. I think this is the perfect vessel to bring this music to your ears! Thanks all at Ripple Music and thanks to all who believe!"

Ripple Music will soon unveil more details regarding this new solo album as well as their upcoming Blood and Strings series.

Scott “Wino” Weinrich is widely as known as the iconic frontman of cornerstone doom metal founders Saint Vitus and The Obsessed — both founded in the late '70s and revered for inspiring hundreds of bands in their sovereign wake — as well as Spirit Caravan, The Hidden Hand and Shrinebuilder.

Through his prolific and passion-driven 40-year career, whether he was laying the foundations of modern doom or successfully sailing across stirring folk rock lands, Wino has remained an unwavering force of the underground scene.

Today, Wino is respected the world over as the godfather of doom and one of the heavy music underground’s most revered lifers.

"Wino, what a fucking guitar player, and one of my favorite singers. Nothing to prove, just soul-felt vocals." – Phil Anselmo (Down, Pantera)

"Wino's music has always been so serious, that's the only thing he knows, and he's gonna do it whether or not he makes a million dollars or ten bucks… he means it." – Pepper Keenan (Down, Corrosion Of Conformity)