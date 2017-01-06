Doom Pop COURTESANS To Release Better Safe Than Sober EP In March - "Reminiscent Of Aegis-Era THEATRE Of TRAGEDY"
January 6, 2017, 22 minutes ago
Following the release of their acclaimed debut album 1917 and last year's successful Pledge Music campaign, this coming March sees the release of Courtesans new 5-song EP, Better Safe Than Sober. Check out the first release from the EP, "Mesmerise", below.
Hailing from London, England, Courtesans are reminiscent of Aegis-era Theatre Of Tragedy according to BraveWords scribe Carl Begai.
Better Safe Than Sober will be released on March 31st. More details will be revealed soon.
Courtesans current tour schedule for the UK include:
February
18 - London, UK - Electrowerkz
22 - Leeds, UK - Lending Room
23 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannermans
24 - Glasgow, UK - Ivory Blacks
25 - Newcastle, UK - Think Tank
March
17 - Southampton, UK - Talking Heads
25 - Cardiff, UK - The Full Moon
April
1 - Manchester, UK - Ruby Lounge
28 - Brighton, UK - Green Door Store