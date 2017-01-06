Doom Pop COURTESANS To Release Better Safe Than Sober EP In March - "Reminiscent Of Aegis-Era THEATRE Of TRAGEDY"

Following the release of their acclaimed debut album 1917 and last year's successful Pledge Music campaign, this coming March sees the release of Courtesans new 5-song EP, Better Safe Than Sober. Check out the first release from the EP, "Mesmerise", below.

Hailing from London, England, Courtesans are reminiscent of Aegis-era Theatre Of Tragedy according to BraveWords scribe Carl Begai.

Better Safe Than Sober will be released on March 31st. More details will be revealed soon.

Courtesans current tour schedule for the UK include:

February

18 - London, UK - Electrowerkz

22 - Leeds, UK - Lending Room

23 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannermans

24 - Glasgow, UK - Ivory Blacks

25 - Newcastle, UK - Think Tank

March

17 - Southampton, UK - Talking Heads

25 - Cardiff, UK - The Full Moon

April

1 - Manchester, UK - Ruby Lounge

28 - Brighton, UK - Green Door Store