DOOM SIDE OF THE MOON - THE SWORD Guitarist KYLE SHUTT To Release PINK FLOYD Tribute Album In August; “Money” Music Video Streaming

To celebrate 50 years of Pink Floyd releasing music that changed the world, The Sword guitarist Kyle Shutt has produced a heavy metal cover of their seminal album, The Dark Side Of The Moon.

Titled, Doom Side Of The Moon, the resulting band and album features Shutt and a host of celebrated musicians including his bandmates from The Sword, bassist Bryan Richie and drummer Santiago Vela III, vocalist Alex Marrero (Brownout / Brown Sabbath), saxophonist Jason Frey (Black Joe Lewis / Hard Proof), and keyboardist Joe Cornetti (Croy & The Boys). Engineered and mixed by Stuart Sikes (White Stripes, Rocket From The Crypt), the LP will be released on August 4th, the date which marks the 50th anniversary of the release of the British band's debut album, The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn.

"The idea came to me after getting baked and wanting to hear a heavy version of "Time”, says Shutt. "I thought, why not just cover the whole album? After sitting down and working out some loose concepts, the arrangement for "Money" materialized and I realized that I could totally do this if I assembled the right band. It felt a little strange messing with someone's legacy, but I'm treating it as a celebration of one of the greatest bands to ever rock, a party that everyone is invited to."

A first taste of Shutt's vision can be experienced now. A video for Doom Side Of The Moon's cover of "Money", featuring visuals - created by Ignite Design - meant to replicate the multimedia laser light show that will project during the band's live performance can be seen below.

Because he likes to think big, Shutt just couldn't stop after the recording of the album. On August 5th at Emo's in Austin TX, fifty years to the day after the release of Pink Floyd's debut album, Doom Side Of The Moon will perform their take on the record, in its entirety, along with other Pink Floyd favorites all set to a spectacular laser light visual experience performed by The Mustachio Light Show (Levitation / Desert Daze / NRMAL). Reverend Guitars, with whom Shutt recently released a signature guitar, will sponsor the event. Tickets are on sale now at this location.

Doom Side Of The Moon will be released independently in North America, with physical copies available exclusively from the band's webstore. A deluxe pre-order bundle includes a silk screened poster (designed by Weird Beard 72) signed by the band, an exclusive commemorative baseball t-shirt, CD and LP with download code. Upon ordering you will be shipped a limited edition cassette single for "Money" directly from Shutt himself. Doom Side Of The Moon will be made available digitally via Amazon and iTunes.