DOOMSDAY OUTLAW Release New Album "Making Of" Video

Doomsday Outlaw will release their new album, Hard Times, on May 11th. The band have released a "making of" video, which is available for streaming below. Order the album here, or via PledgeMusic.

Doomsday Outlaw is a ten-legged hard rock, blues tinged juggernaut based in darkest Derbyshire. Coupling huge riffs and killer grooves with soaring, soulful vocals to deliver timeless tales of heartbreak and redemption, the group is set to show off its distinctive sound to the legions of hard rock faithful around the globe via a new album, Hard Times, which is set for worldwide release in May.

Doomsday Outlaw vocalist Phil Poole says: "Not wanting to sound clichéd, but we’re so excited to be sharing our new album with the world. We’ve given everything to create something we are really proud of and having the opportunity to share it is really what's it's all about. Whether you buy the record, just listen to it, or come and see us live, getting feedback from fans is amazing and is a feeling that never gets old. This is a big year for us and we can't wait to get cracking. Look out for some big announcements coming your way and we'll see you on the road! Much love."

Drummer John Willis adds : “Phil is our ace in the hole. Everything else was in place with the songwriting and performance, but Phil has helped take the band to the next level.”

Poole joined the already well-oiled quartet of Steve Broughton and Gavin Mills (guitars), John ‘Ironfoot' Willis (drums) and Indy (bass) in June 2015, after which the band really gelled as a cohesive unit. Wasting no time in crafting a killer new set, they subsequently hit the road and have shared stages with the likes of Stone Broken, Warrior Soul, Vintage Caravan and Electric Boys.

Tracklisting:

"Hard Times"

"Over And Over"

"Spirit That Made Me"

"Into The Light"

"Bring It On Home"

"Days Since I Saw The Sun"

"Will You Wait"

"Break You"

"Come My Way"

"Were You Ever Mine"

"Too Far Left To Fall"

"Making of":

"Over And Over" video:

"Spirit That Made Me":