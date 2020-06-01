DOORS OF THE 21ST CENTURY Drummer TY DENNIS Joins Forces With SOCIETY 1's MATT ZANE For Cover Of LED ZEPPELIN's "Four Sticks"; Video

Drummer Ty Dennis, most known for his performances with original Doors members Ray Manzarek, Robby Krieger and Ian Astbury of The Cult ,has teamed up with Society 1's Matt Zane for a cover of the Led Zeppelin song, "Four Sticks". While Ty did a blistering version of the drumming, Zane handled vocals, bass and guitars.

"What a thrill to reinterpret this classic Zeppelin song and dig in with our own hard rockin' version. Matt laid down killer vocals, guitar, and bass so that I was able to do my thing and really go for it on this track. I love having the opportunity to totally let loose and play some things that may surprise the listener," said Dennis.

The drum track was captured in one take with no editing in post. The featured video is the actual recording of what you're hearing. Upon viewing the performance Zane knew the song would have to be released with the accompanying video.

"Musicians just don't pull that kind of thing off anymore. One take front to back, zero editing and what's crazy is that this song is mainly in odd time. I wanted people to actual see it so they know it was for real. Ty is on another level."

Ty is available for remote drum track recording, online drum lessons, and live performances. He plays DW Drums, Bosphorus Cymbals and Aquarian Drumheads. For more information check out tydennisdrums.com.