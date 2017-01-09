DOPE, COMBICHRIST Announce Blood, Lust, Death 2017 Tour

Industrial metal bands Dope and Combichrist are pairing up for the Black Craft Whiskey sponsored Blood, Lust, Death 2017 Tour. The bill will be rounded out with support from September Mourning and Davey Suicide. Launching February 27th in Portland, OR, the tour winds through the Midwest, East Coast, and South before wrapping up in Los Angeles, CA on April 9th.

"We are very excited to get back out on the road " says Edsel Dope. "This will be our first time touring with Combichrist, and we both have some really cool surprises planned for the tour. If you are a fan of industrial metal, this is one show that you don't want to miss."

"In addition to playing the Dope classics, this will be the first opportunity for fans to catch us performing some of the songs off of our new album Blood Money," says Edsel.

"Can't wait to get back on the road in the US and actually play a full show for all of you again. Hope you're all ready to party, because shit's getting serious. We are packing the set full of old classics as well as our new favorite tracks," says Andy LaPlegua of Combichrist

Both Dope and Combichrist will play full sets on the tour. Exclusive Meet and Greet packages are available at Enter The Vault.

Blood, Lust, Death Tour 2017 show dates:

March

2 - Liquid Joe's - Salt Lake City, UT

3 - Sunshine Studios - Colorado Springs, CO

4 - Aftershock - Merriam, KS

5 - Outland Ballroom - Springfield, MO

6 - Underground - Omaha, NE

7 - Gabe's Oasis - Iowa City, IA

8 - Amsterdam Bar & Hall - St Paul, MN

9 - Courtside - Dubuque, IA

10 - Q&Z Expo Center - Ringle, WI

12 - The Annex - Madison, WI

13 - The Metal Grill - Cudahy, WI

14 - The Agora - Cleveland, OH

15 - Home Bar - Arlington Heights, IL

16 - Big Shots - Valparaiso, IN

17 - The Apollo Theatre - Belvedere, IL

18 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

19 - The Music Factory - Battle Creek, MI

20 - Trixie's Ent. Complex - Louisville, KY

21 - Diesel - Pittsburgh, PA

24 - Palladium - Worcester, MA

25 - Fish Head Cantina - Halethorpe, MD

26 - Arizona Pete's -Greensboro, NC

28 - The Haven - Winter Park, FL

29 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

30 - O'Malley's Sports Bar - Fort Lauderdale, FL

April

2 - Southport Music Hall - New Orleans, LA

3 - Grizzly Hall - Austin, TX

4 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

5 - Fitzgerald's - San Antonio, TX

6 - Trees - Dallas, TX

8 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

9 - The Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA

Dope's latest album, Blood Money, sold 15,000 units in its first week, debuting on the Billboard Top 100 album chart at number 27.