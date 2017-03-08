DOPE Posts Video For Cover Of MINISTRY's “Thieves” Featuring COMBICHRIST's Andy LePlegua

Dope have released a video for their cover of Ministry’s “Thieves”, featuring Combichrist’s Andy LePlegua. The track will be featured on Dope’s upcoming Blood Money Part 2 album.

Dope and Combichrist are currently out on the Black Craft Whiskey sponsored Blood, Lust, Death 2017 Tour. The bill is rounded out with support from September Mourning and Davey Suicide.

Both Dope and Combichrist are playing full sets on the tour. Exclusive Meet and Greet packages are available at Enter The Vault.

Blood, Lust, Death Tour 2017 show dates:

March

8 - Amsterdam Bar & Hall - St Paul, MN

9 - Courtside - Dubuque, IA

10 - Q&Z Expo Center - Ringle, WI

12 - The Annex - Madison, WI

13 - The Metal Grill - Cudahy, WI

14 - The Agora - Cleveland, OH

15 - Home Bar - Arlington Heights, IL

16 - Big Shots - Valparaiso, IN

17 - The Apollo Theatre - Belvedere, IL

18 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

19 - The Music Factory - Battle Creek, MI

20 - Trixie's Ent. Complex - Louisville, KY

21 - Diesel - Pittsburgh, PA

24 - Palladium - Worcester, MA

25 - Fish Head Cantina - Halethorpe, MD

26 - Arizona Pete's -Greensboro, NC

28 - The Haven - Winter Park, FL

29 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

30 - O'Malley's Sports Bar - Fort Lauderdale, FL

April

2 - Southport Music Hall - New Orleans, LA

3 - Grizzly Hall - Austin, TX

4 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

5 - Fitzgerald's - San Antonio, TX

6 - Trees - Dallas, TX

8 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

9 - The Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA