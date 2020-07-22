DORO Announces Worldwide Livestream For Final Show Of Drive-In Cinema Tour

German metal queen, Doro Pesch, is the world's first female rock-musician to rock drive-in cinemas together with her fans. In June, the Metal Queen’s first drive-in cinema show in Worms, Germany created enthusiastic fan reactions and was followed by over 600,000 people worldwide via video stream.

After another successful show in Stuttgart, Doro invites her fans to Bühl on August 1st to her third and (for now) last drive-in cinema show. There, Doro will be rocking all of her famous hits such as "Für Immer", "Love Me In Black" and "All For Metal". The set-list may even contain the new hit-single 'Brickwall' as a surprise.



Doro herself is full of anticipation: "Over the last few months, I really missed my band and fans. The drive-in show has been a real unique experience and career highlight for me. That's why I'm really looking forward to the final show on August 1st in Brühl. We'll celebrate together and have a great time. It feels so good to be rocking alongside with you again. Hopefully, we can soon enjoy normal shows again as well."



For this last drive-in cinema show of the tour, the Queen of Rock & Metal will join forces with the streaming service AirTango.Live, which will be streaming the gig from start to finish. For a fee of €5,99 the user will get access to the whole concert for a month, plus additional Doro content including greetings, behind-the-scenes clips and Doro videos.



Doro comments: "All the fans who can't be present at the show on August 1st in Brühl will have the chance to stream the gig from home."

The streaming pre-order will be starting soon AirTango.Live.

Doro recently released a new single and music video, "Brickwall". The single is available digitally now via all streaming platforms, and will be released on vinyl on July 31. Watch the music video below.

"'Brickwall' is a harbinger for the upcoming album, that will be released in 2021", Doro explains. "I want to give my fans a taste of what it's going to be like - and the song also fits quite well with these dark times."

And that's why: "The text is about unbreakable, unconditional love for a person in deep trouble. Even though it isn't always easy to deal with that person, you still do everything to support them and get through the dark times side by side - even if you literally have to tear down walls.“

"Brickwall" was recorded in Hamburg together with Andreas Bruhn (ex-The Sisters Of Mercy) and will also be available as coloured 7“ vinyl in gold and silver limited to 300 copies each.

"The b-side will feature a great live version of 'Soldier Of Metal'," Doro states. "The song was recorded during our recent Forever Warriors tour in winter, where the song was celebrated by the fans every single evening. It's supposed to help fans remember the feeling of a live show and raise anticipation for the next tour, that can hopefully start this autumn."

Order "Brickwall" here.