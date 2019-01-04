DORO - Backstage To Heaven Vinyl EP Due In March; Guests Include DOUG ALDRICH, JOHAN HEGG
January 4, 2019, 11 minutes ago
2018 was an exciting year for Doro, releasing two successful albums at the same time. Forever Warriors, Forever United went straight to #1 in the German vinyl charts as well as to #4 of the German album charts, marking the highest ever entry in her home country.
Doro has now announced the release of the 4-track vinyl EP, Backstage To Heaven, on March 8th - on the same day the second leg of her worldtour kicks off. The EP will feature two album tracks, as well as two unreleased, new live tracks.
"I wish you all a happy new year, it will surely become a rocking 2019”, says Doro Pesch and continues: “I'm really looking forward to the upcoming European tour in March and therefore we come up with something very special: We will have a new single out as a beautiful, coloured 10inch vinyl. The title track 'Backstage To Heaven' is another fan favourite of our double album Forever Warriors // Forever United and we had the famous German comedian and musician Helge Schneider in the studio as an exceptional guest, playing a saxophone solo. The following 'Heartbroken' has another high profile guest: Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio, The Dead Daisies) contributes an impressive guitar solo and the B-side also offers something exclusive: two brand new live recordings from the first part of the Forever Warriors // Forever United tour, featuring a crunchy version of 'Blood, Sweat And Rock'n'Roll' and an exclusive recording of 'If I Can’t Have You No One Will', along with my duet partner Johan Hegg from Amon Amarth."
Backstage To Heaven EP tracklisting:
A Side:
"Backstage To Heaven" (feat. Helge Schneider)
"Heartbroken" (feat. Doug Aldrich)
B Side:
"Blood, Sweat And Rock N’ Roll" (live)
"If I Can‘t Have You - No One Will" (feat. Johan Hegg) (live)
