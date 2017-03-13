DORO Bassist NICK DOUGLAS Releases “Come Alive” Music Video

On March 10th, American musician Nick Douglas will release his second solo album, entitled Regenerations, in North America via Metalville Records. A music video for the album’s lead track, “Come Alive”, is available for streaming below.

Most noted for his work with the Doro Pesch for the past 25 years, Douglas has recorded several albums with Doro and has backed her on stages across the globe. Throughout the years, Douglas has also lent his talents to tours and recorded works with Blaze Bayley and Chris Caffery.

Regenerations was recorded and produced mostly at Douglas’ own studio and he performed nearly all instrumentation himself. The result is a contemporary rock album featuring eleven catchy tracks with real hit potential.

Douglas says, “The songs on Regenerations were written over the course of about 15 years. I've learned and changed so much through this time and the lyrics reflect that. That's how the name of the album came about. Letting go of old ways and growing into something new.”

Tracklisting:

“Come Alive”

“All On Me”

“Before You Break” (feat. Sharlotte Gibson)

“I Need Real”

“Didn't We Try”

“My Lucky Day”

“Uncomfortable”

“The Soul You Keep”

“Blackwood”

“You Break”

“Blue” (feat. Rebecca Gowarty)

“Come Alive” video:

Nick Douglas is an American musician, best known for being the bass player in the band of Doro Pesch for more than 25 years. At the age of 19, he became a member of the heavy metal band Deadly Blessing from Turnersville, New Jersey, with which he wrote and recorded songs for their first album, titled Ascend from the Cauldron, on New Renaissance Records in 1988.

In late 1989, he decided to leave the band and moved to New York City. In the summer of 1990, Douglas auditioned for the German hard rock singer Doro Pesch and was chosen among many candidates. Douglas has been the bassist of Doro's band since then and recorded several albums with her, touring often in Europe as well as rest of the world.

Nick Douglas has also worked with Blaze Bayley's band Blaze for the tours of 2004 and 2005. In 2005, he also played bass for Chris Caffery on his Faces tour and at the end of the same year he participated in a reunion of Deadly Blessing for some live performances and the release of an album containing rare and previously unreleased material.

In 2007, Douglas played bass on one track on Chris Caffery’s third solo album Pins And Needles, afterwards going on tour with both Caffery and Doro. He also started making plans to release a new solo CD, to which he devoted time to in the breaks between touring.

