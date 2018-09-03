DORO - Caffery Out Of ProgPower USA, Hudson In

Only a few days before the September 6th performance in Atlanta, ex-Dirkschneider guitarist Bill Hudson confirms he's been drafted into service with Doro Pesch, covering for Chris Caffery. The Savatage / Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist was himself filling in for Doro's usual six-stringer, Bas Maas.

"I've been given the green light to tell you, so here we go: I will be joining the absolute German Metal Queen, Doro, at ProgPower USAon Thursday night! It'll be great to be back on the PPUSA stage once again! It was tough to learn all this music in less than a week, but It'll be incredible to finally share the stage with my good friends."

"I will be replacing my brother, amazing guitarist and TSO bandmate, Chris Caffery, who unfortunately cannot make it to this show. It was tough to learn all this music in less than a week, but it'll be incredible to finally share the stage with my good friends Nick Douglas, Johnny Dee and Tommy Bolan (who I spent hours on the phone with going over songs). Thanks also to my bros Luca Princiotta and Bas Maas with all the help on your parts! This will be awesome! I can't wait to see everyone!"

In a final message to attendees, organizer Glenn Harveston offers the following "helpful" hints, for a better PP experience:

1) Not fuck up the courtyard. That hotel (Artmore) treats us right.

2) Ear plugs 7 comfortable shoes... it's a long day.

3) Speaking of long days, it's a marathon, not a sprint. Don't get wasted in the first two hours and then be hungover the rest of the week.

4) Last, but not least. Deodorant. There are some smelling motherfuckers inside that venue and we'd rather not endure you.