DORO Confirmed For Rockin The Bowl - Fire & Steel 2020 In Sheffield, UK

Metal queen Doro has announced a new date for the UK. She will perform at the Rockin The Bowl - Fire & Steel on September 12th, 2020 in Sheffield. This will be the first time that a metal act has appeared in Don Valley Bowl.

Doro was presented with the Angel Of Rock award at the Hard Rock Hell festival in Great Yarmouth, England last Saturday. Video of the presentation can be seen below.

Says Doro: "What a great tour start!! To the fans and organizers of the Hard Rock Hell festival. Thank you sooooo much with all my heart for the awesome "Angel Of Rock" award. I love you guys! You rock!!!" 🖤🖤🖤

