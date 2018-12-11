DORO Featured In New PETA Germany Video Against Cruelty To Animals

Vocalist Doro Pesch, who rose to fame in the '80s fronting Warlock, is featured in a new PETA campaign in a strong stance against cruelty to animals.

"We all feel pain, love, joy, and fear," Pesch says in a new video issued by PETA Germany, found below. "We have a special responsibility toward animals. That’s why I don’t eat meat and only wear faux leather. We are all living beings, good souls. If you listen to your heart, then you know what is right, and then you also know how important it is that we, as humans, take care of animals."

Doro and her band recently kicked off their big Forever United, Forever Warriors world tour in Bremen, Germany. To celebrate the occasion, Doro's record company Nuclear Blast release the song "Freunde Fürs Leben" (meaning: friends for life) as a digital download. Get it here.

From the song to the tour, Doro explains how it all came about: "On our website, we invited the fans to send us their dream set list for the upcoming tour. In this poll, 'Freunde Fürs Leben' landed right at the top.”

For Doro, this choice wasn’t a surprise: "This song was dedicated to the fans right from the start. It was one of my personal favorites during the production of the new album, and I already knew while singing in the studio that the fans would love 'Freunde Fürs Leben' - at least I had hoped for it."

And so the only German song on Doro's current, hugely successful album Forever Warriors, Forever United will not only celebrate its live world premiere at the start of the tour on Friday in Bremen, but will also appear – by Doro's special request - on November 16th and at the same time as a single download via Nuclear Blast.

Catch Doro live on one of the dates listed below.

March

10 - Le Forum - Vaureal, France

12 - Rebellion - Manchester, United Kingdom

13 - Underworld - London, United Kingdom

15 - Sala Totem - Atarrabia, Spain

16 - Sala Mon Live - Madrid, Spain

17 - Razzmatazz 2 - Barcelona, Spain

20 - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl - Solothurn, Switzerland

22 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany

23 - Löwensaal - Nürnberg, Germany

24 - Halle 101 - Speyer, Germany