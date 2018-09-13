DORO - Forever Warriors, Forever United Album Enters Charts Worldwide; "Caruso" Track Streaming
September 13, 2018, 5 minutes ago
Metal queen Doro released her first ever double album, Forever Warriors, Forever United, on August 17th through Nuclear Blast Records. Now, thanks to the immense support from her loyal fans, Doro can proudly announce that these two records have achieved many chart entries all over the globe. The German chart position #4, is the highest ever entry in her home country. See the full list below.
Finland: #3 (Physical)
Germany: #4
Sweden: #7 (Physical) / #3 (Vinyl) / #18 (Hard Rock)
UK: #2 (Rock) / #15 (Indie)
Switzerland: #13
Austria: #23
Belgium: #57 (Vl) / #92 (Wa)
France: #73
US:
Forever Warriors
#13 Heatseekers/New Artist
#14 Hard Music
#49 Rock
Forever United
#42 Hard Music
#58 Heatseekers/New Artist
Forever Warriors // Forever United
#50 Hard Music
#76 Heatseekers/New Artist
Order Forever Warriors, Forever United here, and listen to the album track "Caruso" below:
(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)