DORO - Forever Warriors, Forever United Album Enters Charts Worldwide; "Caruso" Track Streaming

Metal queen Doro released her first ever double album, Forever Warriors, Forever United, on August 17th through Nuclear Blast Records. Now, thanks to the immense support from her loyal fans, Doro can proudly announce that these two records have achieved many chart entries all over the globe. The German chart position #4, is the highest ever entry in her home country. See the full list below.

Finland: #3 (Physical)

Germany: #4

Sweden: #7 (Physical) / #3 (Vinyl) / #18 (Hard Rock)

UK: #2 (Rock) / #15 (Indie)

Switzerland: #13

Austria: #23

Belgium: #57 (Vl) / #92 (Wa)

France: #73

US:

Forever Warriors

#13 Heatseekers/New Artist

#14 Hard Music

#49 Rock

Forever United

#42 Hard Music

#58 Heatseekers/New Artist

Forever Warriors // Forever United

#50 Hard Music

#76 Heatseekers/New Artist

Order Forever Warriors, Forever United here, and listen to the album track "Caruso" below:

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)