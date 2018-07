DORO - Forever Warriors, Forever United Track-By-Track Video: "Freunde Fürs Leben"

Forever Warriors, Forever United, Doro's upcoming 25-track double album will be released on August 17th via Nuclear Blast. In a new instalment of the track-by-track video series, Doro discusses the song "Freunde Fürs Leben". Watch the new clip below and find more track-by-track videos beneath.

"There are some big anthems on the album, countless heavy songs, as well as heart-warming melodies! The album is supposed to give you power and thus contains a lot of energy!", says the metal queen.

The album cover artwork was once again created by Doro's favourite artist, Geoffrey Gillespie. It portrays Doro in the middle of a swarm of wild metal heads exuding attitude, power and positive vibes. "The cover and the title form a perfect unit," Doro explains, "Just as it should be. It all fits perfectly in line with the songs, which also deal with some political themes."

Doro continues: "On Forever Warriors, Forever United, there will be a lot of big rock heroes. Fans might be curious about the many awesome guest musicians involved. There are some big anthems on both albums, countless heavy songs, as well as heart-warming melodies! The records are supposed to give you power and thus contain a lot of energy."

Pre-order Forever Warriors, Forever United here.

Tour dates:

July

12-14 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head!!!

15 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock

20 - Fritzlar, Germany - Rock am Stück

21 - Wertheim, Germany - Burgrock

August

2-4 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

8-11 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock (Warlock)

10 - Derby, UK - Bloodstock Open Air

September

1 - Hartenholm, Germany - Werner Rennen

November

16 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36

18 - Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus

20 - Görlitz, Germany - Kulturbrauerei

21 - Wien, Austria - Simm City

23 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

24 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

25 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

27 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

28 - Erfurt, Germany - Stadtgarten

30 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall

December

1 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche