DORO - Forever Warriors, Forever United Track-By-Track Video: "Living Life To The Fullest"

Forever Warriors, Forever United, Doro's upcoming 25-track double album will be released on August 17th via Nuclear Blast. In a new instalment of the track-by-track video series, Doro discusses the song "Living Life To The Fullest". Watch the new clip below and find more track-by-track videos beneath.

A first official video trailer for the upcoming release can be seen below:



"There are some big anthems on the album, countless heavy songs, as well as heart-warming melodies! The album is supposed to give you power and thus contains a lot of energy!", says the metal queen.

First proof is the single "All For Metal", which is available now. The track features several metal heroes, who can also be seen in the video, including Mille Petrozza (Kreator), Johan Hegg (Amon Amarth), Chuck Billy (Testament), Warrel Dane (R.I.P.), Jeff Waters (Annihilator), Sabaton, Ross The Boss, Rock’n’Rolf (Running Wild), Detraktor, Tommy Bolan (ex-Warlock), Andy Brings and The Ultimate Doro Clan.

Doro comments: "I think the song 'All For Metal' is an anthem like 'All We Are' with some great guests singing, who are all friends of mine. It's an awesome live song and I hope you enjoy it because it's one of my favourite songs!"

The single is also available on 7" vinyl in various colours (black, picture, silver, gold). Get the digital version or the 7" vinyl here. Watch the video below:

Pre-order Forever Warriors, Forever United here.

On Forever Warriors, Doro channels her inner wild warrior, with tracks like "Bastardos" or the first single "All For Metal" affirming this. Her duet with Amon Amarth frontman Johan Hegg "If I Can't Have You..." is sure to bring any metal head to their knees. This is Doro like you've never heard her before!

Forever United takes a more sentimental turn, with lyrical topics covering friendship, love and companionship. Highlights include Doro's tribute to the late and great Lemmy.

"We've been touring a lot during the last years. We collected a lot of impressions and got to meet many amazing people. That inspired me enormously," explains Doro. "The songs and ideas simply bubble out of me. That process didn't even end while being in the studio. We had 50 song ideas in the beginning which turned into 14 concrete album tracks. Suddenly we had 20 songs, and in the end it was even 24. I also wanted to record 'Caruso' in the last recording week."

With Forever Warriors, Forever United, Doro presents two new records, featuring 19 regular tracks and six bonus songs, which include some big surprises.

This unique song writing marathon was based on "Living Life To The Fullest" back in January 2016. Says Doro, "I was flying to Lemmy's funeral when the track's melody and lyrics suddenly came to mind. Lemmy was always very important to me. Everything went quickly from this point. As soon as a song was constructed, I headed to the studio - between all those shows and tours - to capture the freshness and live energy of the new tracks."

The result is 25 songs in the form of two fantastic albums, showcasing all of Doro's wonderful and varied facets. Forever Warriors, Forever United is another huge chapter added to her long history.

The album cover artwork was once again created by Doro's favourite artist, Geoffrey Gillespie. It portrays Doro in the middle of a swarm of wild metal heads exuding attitude, power and positive vibes. "The cover and the title form a perfect unit," Doro explains, "Just as it should be. It all fits perfectly in line with the songs, which also deal with some political themes."

Doro continues: "On Forever Warriors, Forever United, there will be a lot of big rock heroes. Fans might be curious about the many awesome guest musicians involved. There are some big anthems on both albums, countless heavy songs, as well as heart-warming melodies! The records are supposed to give you power and thus contain a lot of energy."

Track-by-track videos:

"Love Is A Sin":

"Turn It Up":

"It Cuts So Deep":

"Soldier Of Metal":

"Heartbroken":

"If I Can't Have You - No One Will":

"Lift Me Up":

"Bastardos":

"All For Metal":

"Résistance":

Tour dates:

July

12-14 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head!!!

15 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock

20 - Fritzlar, Germany - Rock am Stück

21 - Wertheim, Germany - Burgrock

August

2-4 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

8-11 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock (Warlock)

10 - Derby, UK - Bloodstock Open Air

September

1 - Hartenholm, Germany - Werner Rennen

November

16 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36

18 - Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus

20 - Görlitz, Germany - Kulturbrauerei

21 - Wien, Austria - Simm City

23 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

24 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

25 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

27 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

28 - Erfurt, Germany - Stadtgarten

30 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall

December

1 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche