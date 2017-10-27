DORO - German Language Album Für Immer Now Available; “Helden” Video Streaming

Metal queen Doro has released her first German language album Für Immer, via her own label Rare Diamonds Productions. Order at this location.

Für Immer includes 17 German, digitally remasterd Doro tracks, including well known songs and fan favourites such as “Alles Ist Gut”, “Herzblut”, “Engel” and “In Liebe Und Freundschaft”.

Additionally, Doro has included some extra surprises, with German versions of some of her classics: “Give Me A Reason” ('Ein Stück Ewigkeit') and “My Majesty” ('Jede Seele Tief') as well as an absolute rarity, “Seelied”, which has never been released before.

"It's a song I wrote ages ago, but now it has finally found its perfect home, on the German album," explains Doro regarding the song, which she recorded only accompanied with decent guitar tunes and a piano.

Doro’s brand-new cover version of David Bowie's immortal hit “Heroes” ('Helden'), is one of the highlights of the album, which is available on CD and limited 2LP picture disc (plus two bonus tracks, “Tausend Mal Gelebt” and “Für Immer”). The track was previously released as a 7" single.

"'Heroes' is one of my all-time favourites, the song also works very well in German," Doro explains. Speaking about her connection to the late megastar Bowie, she continues: "We met regularly in the 90's since we both recorded and rehearsed a lot in the famous SIR Studio in New York. Bowie's guitarist, Earl Slick, even played on 'In Freiheit Stirbt Mein Herz' from my»Machine II Machine album (1995). Earl is an outstanding guitar player - and the song is, of course, also a part of the new Für Immer record."

Doro’s first German only album is released via her new, recently established label, Rare Diamonds Productions. With the foundation of her own label, a long-time dream of the metal icon came true. "Now I'm able to realize my ideas and fulfil the wishes of the fans," she says. "It was about time to finally release all my beautiful German songs as one album. A lot of fans had asked for this for a long time."

She adds: "On Rare Diamonds Productions, nice collector's box sets, re-releases and rarities will see the light of day from time to time. We also focus on picture discs and shaped vinyls - we want to do it the old school way how the fans like it the most."

“Helden” video:

“Helden” making of: