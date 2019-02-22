DORO On Forthcoming Live WARLOCK Album - "We're Recording Shows All Over The World, And Then We'll Pick The Best Tracks" (Video)

Doro Pesch recently attended the Hall Of Heavy Metal History Awards, which recognizes the career of the most important metal artists around the world. In the interview below with rock journalist Lucas H. Gordon, she talks about her new tour, the forthcoming live album featuring Warlock's Triumph And Agony, and the experience in sharing a moment with Lita Ford.

West coast metal veterans, Metal Church are joining forces Doro for a US co-headline tour. Support on the trek comes from US metal band, Images Of Eden. The tour is set to launch on April 17th in Las Vegas, NV, and will conclude on May 11th in New Bedford, MA. Dates are listed below. Ticket info to follow.

Says Doro: "We are doing a double headliner tour with our long time friends Metal Church. What a superb power package for all metal fans. I am so exited to hit the stage together with Metal Church and I am very sure that the fans in the United States will be as thrilled as we are.“

Metal Church frontman Mike Howe added, "I am excited to get out on the road and embrace our faithful fans again, and any new fans are welcome into the fold! I'm also looking forward to joining forces with legendary metal singer Doro Pesch!!"

Dates:

April

17 - Las Vegas, NV - Counts Vamp'd

18 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish @ House Of Blues

19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

20 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

May

2 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

3 - Racine, WI - Route 20

4 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

5 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

7 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom

8 - Reading, PA - Reverb

9 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

10 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

11 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault @ Greasy Luck