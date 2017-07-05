DORO Performs Classic WARLOCK Album Triumph & Agony In Its Entirety At Sweden Rock 2017 (Video)

On June 8th, Warlock vocalist Doro Pesch played Sweden Rock in Solvesborg, Sweden. She performed Warlock's classic Triumph & Agony in its entirety, albeit in a different track sequence. Check out the complete show below.

The setlist was as follows

"Touch of Evil"

"I Rule the Ruins"

"East Meets West"

"Three Minute Warning"

"Kiss of Death"

"Für Immer"

"Cold, Cold World"

"Make Time for Love"

"Metal Tango"

"All We Are"

Encore:

"Earthshaker Rock"

"True as Steel"

"Breaking the Law"