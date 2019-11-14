DORO PESCH Receives Angel Of Rock Award At Hard Rock Hell Festival; Video

Doro leader, Doro Pesch, was presented with the Angel Of Rock award at the Hard Rock Hell festival in Great Yarmouth, England last Saturday. Video of the presentation can be seen below.

Says Doro: "What a great tour start!! To the fans and organizers of the Hard Rock Hell festival. Thank you sooooo much with all my heart for the awesome "Angel Of Rock" award. I love you guys! You rock!!!" 🖤🖤🖤

Doro perform next on Friday, November 15, at Milchwerk in Radolfzell, Germany. Find the band's tour itinerary here.