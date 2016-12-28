DORO PESCH Releases LEMMY Tribute Video “It Still Hurts” - “One Of The Greatest Heroes In Rock”

German metal queen, Doro Pesch, pays tribute to her friend, late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister, with a video for “It Still Hurts”, a song she recorded with Lemmy in 2012. Kilmister passed away from cancer on December 28th, 2015.

Says Doro: “Today is exactly one year since the rock & roll world lost Lemmy Kilmister, one of it's greatest ever - and one of my best and most beloved friends. One year... and we miss Lemmy so much.

“The wish to honor him and his remembrance day with a video, showing some beautiful moments, came from deep within our hearts. And here it is: In Memoriam - Lemmy, one of the greatest heroes in rock!

“It still hurts… R.I.P., my dear friend Lemmy - we love you!”

Out now via Metalville Records is Snaggletooth: A Tribute To Lemmy, which is the perfect compilation for the hardcore Lemmy fan.

This is not just a classic tribute record - bands like Overkill, Destruction, Monster Magnet, Ugly Kid Joe, Destruction, Monster Magnet and Onslaught are playing their favorite songs. The master himself is on this record with three tracks - a fine version of one of the greatest Queen songs “Tie Your Mother Down", "Love Me Forever" a duet with Doro Pesch, and a great rare track "Rock City Night" that he did with Richard Kruspe from Rammstein.

The tribute also includes exclusive new songs, “Killed By Death” by famous German rockers Kärbholz and “Burner” performed by German thrash heroes Perzonal War. Black Explosion from Sweden close out this extraordinary compilation with "Location 9" inspired by early Hawkwind days.

Available via iTunes or Amazon (widgets below).

Tracklisting:

Overkill - “Overkill”

Onslaught - “Bomber”

Lemmy Kilmister and Doro Pesch - “Love Me Forever”

Ugly Kid Joe feat Phil Campbell - “Ace Of Spades”

Lemmy Kilmister - “Tie Your Mother Down”

Kärbholz - “Killed By Death”

Lemmy Kilmister and Richard Kruspe - “Rock City Night”

Destruction - “We Are The Roadcrew”

Perzonal War - “Burner”

Korpiklaani - “Iron Fist”

Monster Magnet - “Brainstorm”

Black Explosion - “Location 9”