DORO Posts Video Clip From Drive-In Cinema Live Show

Doro, featuring German "metal queen" Doro Pesch, announced back in May that they would perform at a drive-in cinema, CARantena Arena, in Worms, Germany, on June 13 as part of the Regenbogen 2 Rock Summer. She posted a video clip from the show via Twitter after the gig.

Doro's next drive-in show will take place on June 28th at Bottrop’s Autokino am Moviepark.