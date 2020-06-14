DORO Posts Video Clip From Drive-In Cinema Live Show
June 14, 2020, an hour ago
Doro, featuring German "metal queen" Doro Pesch, announced back in May that they would perform at a drive-in cinema, CARantena Arena, in Worms, Germany, on June 13 as part of the Regenbogen 2 Rock Summer. She posted a video clip from the show via Twitter after the gig.
Doro's next drive-in show will take place on June 28th at Bottrop’s Autokino am Moviepark.
Man, our first show at a #driveincinema / #Autokino was soooo #awesome! What an #amazing crowd! We had a #blast! #Worms, we #love you!— DORO (@DoroOfficial) June 13, 2020
See you in #Bottrop in the Autokino am #Movieparkgermany on #June 28th!
Get tickets here: https://t.co/Mz146E6Q4y
🤘💪❤️#Cheers, #Doro pic.twitter.com/moPm4CeEIL