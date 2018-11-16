DORO Releases "Freunde Fürs Leben" Digital Single

Today, Doro and her band will kick off their big Forever United, Forever Warriors world tour in Bremen. To celebrate the occasion, Doro's record company Nuclear Blast release the song "Freunde Fürs Leben" (meaning: friends for life) as a digital download. Get it here.

From the song to the tour, Doro explains how it all came about: "On our website, we invited the fans to send us their dream set list for the upcoming tour. In this poll, 'Freunde Fürs Leben' landed right at the top.”

For Doro, this choice wasn’t a surprise: "This song was dedicated to the fans right from the start. It was one of my personal favorites during the production of the new album, and I already knew while singing in the studio that the fans would love 'Freunde Fürs Leben' - at least I had hoped for it."

And so the only German song on Doro's current, hugely successful album Forever Warriors, Forever United will not only celebrate its live world premiere at the start of the tour on Friday in Bremen, but will also appear – by Doro's special request - on November 16th and at the same time as a single download via Nuclear Blast.

Catch Doro live on one of the dates listed below.

November

8 - The Forum - Bath, United Kingdom

10 - Theatre Royal Concert Hall - Nottingham, United Kingdom

11 - City Hall - Newcastle-under-lyme, United Kingdom

16 - Aladin Music Hall - Bremen, Germany

17 - Grosse Freiheit 36 - Hamburg, Germany

18 - Astra Kulturhaus - Berlin, Germany

20 - Kulturbrauerei - Gorlitz, Germany

21 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

23 - Kaminwerk - Memmingen, Germany

24 - Im Wizemann - Stuttgart, Germany

25 - Garage - Saarbrucken, Germany

27 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

28 - Stadtgarten - Erfurt, Germany

30 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany

December

1 - Zeche Bochum - Bochum, Germany

2 - Zeche - Bochum, Germany

5 - KULTTUURITALO - Helsinki, Finland

8 - De Kreun - Kortrijk, Belgium

9 - Laiterie - Strasbourg, France

March

10 - Le Forum - Vaureal, France

12 - Rebellion - Manchester, United Kingdom

13 - Underworld - London, United Kingdom

15 - Sala Totem - Atarrabia, Spain

16 - Sala Mon Live - Madrid, Spain

17 - Razzmatazz 2 - Barcelona, Spain

20 - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl - Solothurn, Switzerland

22 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany

23 - Löwensaal - Nürnberg, Germany

24 - Halle 101 - Speyer, Germany

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)