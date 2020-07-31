DORO Releases New Physical Single "Brickwall"; Now Available As 7'’ Vinyl In Three Colors

One and a half years after the release of her extremely successful double album, Forever Warriors, Forever United (#1 in the German vinyl charts, #4 in the album charts), metal queen Doro Pesch has already started working on material for a new album.

"Since February, I've been back in the studio in the USA. There are some pretty awesome things happening in these writing sessions“, Doro reveals.

After Doro's new single "Brickwall" was released digitally on June 26, the single is now also available on 7'' vinyl. Order it physically here, and watch the video for "Brickwall" below.

"'Brickwall' is a harbinger for the upcoming album, that will be released in 2021", Doro explains. "I want to give my fans a taste of what it's going to be like - and the song also fits quite well with these dark times." And that's why: "The lyrics are about unbreakable, unconditional love for a person in deep trouble. Even though it isn't always easy to deal with that person, you still do everything to support them and get through the dark time's side by side - even if you literally have to tear down walls.“

"Brickwall" was recorded in Hamburg together with Andreas Bruhn and is now available as colored 7“ vinyl in gold and silver and now also blue vinyl.

"The b-side will feature a great live version of 'Soldier Of Metal'," Doro promises. "The song was recorded during our recent Forever Warriors tour in winter, where the song was celebrated by the fans every single evening. It's supposed to help fans remember the feeling of a live show and raise anticipation for the next tour, that can hopefully start this autumn.“

(Photo - Jochen Rolfes)