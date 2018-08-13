DORO Remembers Late MOTÖRHEAD Frontman - "I Still Miss Him Big Time... LEMMY Was One Of My Best Friends In The World"

In a new interview with Metal-Rules.com, metal vocalist/songwriter Doro Pesch talks to Marko Syrjala about the upcoming Doro album Forever Warriors, Forever United, songwriting, the future of Warlock and much more. Read an excerpt below:

Metal-Rules.com: Speaking about the cover songs on the album, there’s a fantastic version of Motörhead's “Lost In Ozone”. You were close with Lemmy for decades, do you still miss him and how much his influence can be heard on this album?

Doro Pesch: I still miss him big time. Lemmy was one of my best friends in the world. And I was on the plane, and I was flying to his funeral, and then the song ‘Living Life To The Fullest', it just came out. The lyrics were done, the melody was done. And then I switched on my cell phone, of course, because I thought, 'I want to lay it down right now. It’s for Lemmy, to honor him'. And then I went to Hamburg, and I recorded it with Andreas Bruhn. And I said, 'Andreas, I have to record it right away.' And he said, ‘Yeah, come on over.’ And then we recorded the song. When Lemmy died, I was so heartbroken, but at the same time, when I went to his funeral, that was actually when I started to think that, I had to– oh, I want to write. Oh, not that I want to write, but they, the songs, just started to came out. It was a wake-up call. I didn’t know that time is flying, I mean, I understood that you never know what can happen. And I always thought, “Lemmy would never, ever die. Never, ever”. And when it happened, it was so shocking."

Forever Warriors, Forever United, Doro's upcoming 25-track double album will be released on August 17th via Nuclear Blast.

"There are some big anthems on the album, countless heavy songs, as well as heart-warming melodies! The album is supposed to give you power and thus contains a lot of energy!", says the metal queen.

The album cover artwork was once again created by Doro's favourite artist, Geoffrey Gillespie. It portrays Doro in the middle of a swarm of wild metal heads exuding attitude, power and positive vibes. "The cover and the title form a perfect unit," Doro explains, "Just as it should be. It all fits perfectly in line with the songs, which also deal with some political themes."

Doro continues: "On Forever Warriors, Forever United, there will be a lot of big rock heroes. Fans might be curious about the many awesome guest musicians involved. There are some big anthems on both albums, countless heavy songs, as well as heart-warming melodies! The records are supposed to give you power and thus contain a lot of energy."

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)