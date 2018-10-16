DORO Reports First Sold Out Shows For Upcoming Tour

Doro reports the first sold out shows for her upcoming tour in celebration of her 35th stage anniversary, to which the iconic metal vocalist will bring her acclaimed double-album, Forever Warriors, Forever United, which stormed the German album charts all the way up to #1, and also scored chart entries around the globe.

Tickets for shows in Hamburg, Stuttgart, and Bochum are already gone and stocks are running low in other venues as well.

Doro comments: "Dear fans, I have just been told that three of our upcoming shows in Germany are already sold out: Hamburg, Stuttgart und Bochum. In many other cities tickets are also running low. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for this amazing support - my boys and I are very much looking forward to rock with you starting from November 12th! Forever, Doro!”

Tour dates:

November

8 - The Forum - Bath, United Kingdom

10 - Theatre Royal Concert Hall - Nottingham, United Kingdom

11 - City Hall - Newcastle-under-lyme, United Kingdom

16 - Aladin Music Hall - Bremen, Germany

17 - Grosse Freiheit 36 - Hamburg, Germany

18 - Astra Kulturhaus - Berlin, Germany

20 - Kulturbrauerei - Gorlitz, Germany

21 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

23 - Kaminwerk - Memmingen, Germany

24 - Im Wizemann - Stuttgart, Germany

25 - Garage - Saarbrucken, Germany

27 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

28 - Stadtgarten - Erfurt, Germany

30 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany

December

1 - Zeche Bochum - Bochum, Germany

2 - Zeche - Bochum, Germany

5 - KULTTUURITALO - Helsinki, Finland

8 - De Kreun - Kortrijk, Belgium

9 - Laiterie - Strasbourg, France

March

10 - Le Forum - Vaureal, France

12 - Rebellion - Manchester, United Kingdom

13 - Underworld - London, United Kingdom

15 - Sala Totem - Atarrabia, Spain

16 - Sala Mon Live - Madrid, Spain

17 - Razzmatazz 2 - Barcelona, Spain

20 - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl - Solothurn, Switzerland

22 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany

23 - Löwensaal - Nürnberg, Germany

24 - Halle 101 - Speyer, Germany

