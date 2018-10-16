DORO Reports First Sold Out Shows For Upcoming Tour
October 16, 2018, an hour ago
Doro reports the first sold out shows for her upcoming tour in celebration of her 35th stage anniversary, to which the iconic metal vocalist will bring her acclaimed double-album, Forever Warriors, Forever United, which stormed the German album charts all the way up to #1, and also scored chart entries around the globe.
Tickets for shows in Hamburg, Stuttgart, and Bochum are already gone and stocks are running low in other venues as well.
Doro comments: "Dear fans, I have just been told that three of our upcoming shows in Germany are already sold out: Hamburg, Stuttgart und Bochum. In many other cities tickets are also running low. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for this amazing support - my boys and I are very much looking forward to rock with you starting from November 12th! Forever, Doro!”
Tour dates:
November
8 - The Forum - Bath, United Kingdom
10 - Theatre Royal Concert Hall - Nottingham, United Kingdom
11 - City Hall - Newcastle-under-lyme, United Kingdom
16 - Aladin Music Hall - Bremen, Germany
17 - Grosse Freiheit 36 - Hamburg, Germany
18 - Astra Kulturhaus - Berlin, Germany
20 - Kulturbrauerei - Gorlitz, Germany
21 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria
23 - Kaminwerk - Memmingen, Germany
24 - Im Wizemann - Stuttgart, Germany
25 - Garage - Saarbrucken, Germany
27 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
28 - Stadtgarten - Erfurt, Germany
30 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany
December
1 - Zeche Bochum - Bochum, Germany
2 - Zeche - Bochum, Germany
5 - KULTTUURITALO - Helsinki, Finland
8 - De Kreun - Kortrijk, Belgium
9 - Laiterie - Strasbourg, France
March
10 - Le Forum - Vaureal, France
12 - Rebellion - Manchester, United Kingdom
13 - Underworld - London, United Kingdom
15 - Sala Totem - Atarrabia, Spain
16 - Sala Mon Live - Madrid, Spain
17 - Razzmatazz 2 - Barcelona, Spain
20 - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl - Solothurn, Switzerland
22 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany
23 - Löwensaal - Nürnberg, Germany
24 - Halle 101 - Speyer, Germany
(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)