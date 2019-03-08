DORO's Backstage To Heaven EP Out Now; More Live Dates Confirmed For Fall 2019

2018 was an exciting year for Doro, releasing two successful albums at the same time. Forever Warriors, Forever United went straight to #1 in the German vinyl charts as well as to #4 of the German album charts, marking the highest ever entry in her home country.

Today, Doro's new 4-track vinyl EP Backstage To Heaven is released - on the same day the second leg of her worldt our kicks off. The EP features two album tracks, as well as two unreleased, new live tracks. Get your copy here.

Backstage To Heaven EP tracklisting:

A Side:

"Backstage To Heaven" (feat. Helge Schneider)

"Heartbroken" (feat. Doug Aldrich)

B Side:

"Blood, Sweat And Rock N’ Roll" (live)

"If I Can‘t Have You - No One Will" (feat. Johan Hegg) (live)

Doro has also added a string of European dates in November to her tour schedule. Find the complete itinerary here.