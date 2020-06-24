DORO Shares Snippets Of Upcoming "Brickwall" Music Video

German metal queen, Doro Pesch, will release a new single and music video, "Brickwall", this Friday (June 26). Doro has shared a couple of snippets from the video, which can be found below.

"Brickwall" will be available digitally on June 26 via Nuclear Blast, and on vinyl on July 31.

"'Brickwall' is a harbinger for the upcoming album, that will be released in 2021", Doro explains. "I want to give my fans a taste of what it's going to be like - and the song also fits quite well with these dark times."

And that's why: "The text is about unbreakable, unconditional love for a person in deep trouble. Even though it isn't always easy to deal with that person, you still do everything to support them and get through the dark times side by side - even if you literally have to tear down walls.“

"Brickwall" was recorded in Hamburg together with Andreas Bruhn (ex-The Sisters Of Mercy) and will also be available as coloured 7“ vinyl in gold and silver limited to 300 copies each.

"The b-side will feature a great live version of 'Soldier Of Metal'," Doro promises. "The song was recorded during our recent Forever Warriors tour in winter, where the song was celebrated by the fans every single evening. It's supposed to help fans remember the feeling of a live show and raise anticipation for the next tour, that can hopefully start this autumn."

