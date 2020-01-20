DORO To Perform String Of US Tour Dates In April / May

Doro, featuring German "metal queen" Doro Pesch, have announced a string of US tour dates in April and May.

Says Doro: "USA, here we come! Here's the next bunch of US dates for 2020! So much looking forward to this! Hope to see y'all! Love you!!!"

Confirmed dates:

April

16 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

17 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Rainbow 48th Anniversary Party (free show)

May

2 - Columbia, MD - M3 Festival

3 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

4 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

6 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

7 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

Find Doro's complete tour itinerary here.