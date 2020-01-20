DORO To Perform String Of US Tour Dates In April / May
January 20, 2020, 19 minutes ago
Doro, featuring German "metal queen" Doro Pesch, have announced a string of US tour dates in April and May.
Says Doro: "USA, here we come! Here's the next bunch of US dates for 2020! So much looking forward to this! Hope to see y'all! Love you!!!"
Confirmed dates:
April
16 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
17 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
19 - Los Angeles, CA - Rainbow 48th Anniversary Party (free show)
May
2 - Columbia, MD - M3 Festival
3 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
4 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater
6 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester
7 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
Find Doro's complete tour itinerary here.