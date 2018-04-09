DORO To Release Forever Warriors, Forever United 24-Track Double Album In August; Artwork Revealed

The long-awaited new studio album from Doro will be released on August 17th via Nuclear Blast. Today, the metal queen is proud to announce the title of the follow-up to her hugely successful release Strong & Proud (2016, #1 Finland, #2 Germany, #3 UK & Sweden): Get ready for Forever Warriors, Forever United!

Doro's 20th album will be a huge milestone as the band‘s first-ever double album, so fans can expect 24 brand new songs from the metal queen, which will also undoubtedly feature some stunning surprises. The album cover artwork was once again created by Doro's favourite artist Geoffrey Gillespie. It portrays Doro in the middle of a swarm of wild metal heads exuding attitude, power and a lot of positive vibes.

"The cover and the title form a perfect unit," Doro explains, "Just as it should be. It all fits perfectly in line with the songs, which also deal with some political themes. There are some big anthems on the album, countless heavy songs, as well as heart-warming melodies! The album is supposed to give you power and thus contains a lot of energy!"

Doro continues: "On Forever Warriors, Forever United, there will be a lot of big rock heroes. Fans might be curious about the many awesome guest musicians involved."

Fans can note that the first single, "All For Metal", will feature several metal heroes, who can also be seen in the upcoming music video which will be released in May. The list of these stars will be unveiled soon... and Doro is already convinced, "that 'All For Metal' is going to be the new 'All We Are'!"

Guitarist Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio, Dead Daisies) and former Warlock guitarist Tommy Bolan, who also contributed to the highly acclaimed album Triumph & Agony in 1987, will of course also be part of the new album.

Tour dates:

June

21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

July

12-14 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head!!!

15 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock

20 - Fritzlar, Germany - Rock am Stück

21 - Wertheim, Germany - Burgrock

August

2-4 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

8-11 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock (Warlock)

10 - Derby, UK - Bloodstock Open Air

September

1 - Hartenholm, Germany - Werner Rennen

November

16 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36

18 - Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus

20 - Görlitz, Germany - Kulturbrauerei

21 - Wien, Austria - Simm City

23 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

24 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

25 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

27 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

28 - Erfurt, Germany - Stadtgarten

30 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall

December

1 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche