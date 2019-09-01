DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME Announce Official Release Party For Death To Pop Album; Free Entry

German rockers Double Crush Syndrome have announced an official release party their new album, Death To Pop, which will be released on October 25th via Arising Empire. It will take place at Freak Show in Essen, Germany. Entry is free. Go to this location for event details.

The band recently confirmed dates for their Death To Pop Tour 2020. They are as follows:

January

15 - London, UK - Thousand Island

17 - Cologne, Germany - Helios 37

18 - Bochum, Germany - Rotunde

19 - Frankfurt, Germany - Elfer Music Club

21 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

22 - Vienna, Austria - Chelsea

23 - Prague, Czech Republic - Klub 007 Strahov

24 - Leipzig, Germany - Bandhaus

25 - Berlin, Germany - Maze

26 - Hamburg, Germany - Indra

Frontman Andy Brings:

"We see ourselves in the tradition of bands like KISS, Ramones, Skid Row, Motörhead, Mötley Crüe, without even trying to sound like them. It´s our version of rock n´ roll, naturally with a huge punk influence in the instrumentation, strong choruses with an undeniable pop factor, and the power to destroy a small town. One small town per song, that is ! DCS is very tongue-in-cheek, and there´s a certain degree of anarchy happening on stage. But we are not a funny band per se, we take what we do very seriously! Still, everybody is supposed to have a good time, on stage and in the audience."