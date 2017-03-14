DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME Announces Support Dates With STEVE`N`SEAGULLS And Headline Shows In Germany

Double Crush Syndrome, fronted by former Sodom and Powergod guitarist Andy Brings, have announced live dates in Germany supporting Steve'N'Seagulls (**) as well as headline gigs. Their schedule is now as follows:

March

14 - Stuttgart, Germany - Universum**

15 - Nürnberg, Germany - Z-Bau**

16 - Dresden, Germany - Puschkin**

17 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory**

18 - Hamburg, Germany - We Rock The North Festival

April

5 - Münster, Germany - Sputnik Café

6 - Hannover, Germany - Lux

7 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Oefenbunker

8 - Stuttgart, Germany - Zwölfzehn

9 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage Club

18 - Düsseldorf, Germany - The Tube

19 - Köln, Germany - Kleine Essigfabrik

20 - München, Germany - Garage Deluxe

22 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser - kleiner Saal

23 - Berlin, Germany - Maze

24 - Frankfurt, Germany - 11er

Double Crush Syndrome will release their first official full length album, Die For Rock N' Roll, on March 17th. Check out the new video for “I Wanna Be Your Monkey” below.

Die For Rock N' Roll is available for pre-order via iTunes and Amazon Germany.

Tracklisting:

"Gimme Everything"

"Die For Rock N' Roll"

"Unfriend Me Now"

"She's A Pistol"

"On Top Of Mount Whateverest"

"Yeah! Pain!"

"I Wanna Be Your Monkey"

"Slow Suicide"

"Can't You Be Like Everyone Else"

"Blood On My Shirt"

"Revolution"

Bonus Tracks:

"And They Say We Are the Freaks"

"Fuck You Is My Answer"

"Right Now"

"I Wanna Be Your Monkey" video:

"On Top Of Mount Whateverest" video:

"Die For Rock N' Roll" video: