DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME - Dates For Spain Added To Upcoming SKID ROW Support Tour

Rockers Double Crush Syndrome were recently confirmed to support Skid Row for the German leg of their upcoming tour. They have now been confirmed for three shows with the Skids in Spain this May. The DCS tour schedule is now as follows:

April

29 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

30 - Freiburg, Germany - Crash Musikkeller

May

1 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

2 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

4 - Regensburg, Germany - Eventhall Airport

7 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

25 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana

26 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

27 - Madrid, Spain - But

Double Crush Syndrome recently checked in with the following update:

"Dear all! We are happy and proud to announce that Jason-Steve Mageney is the new drummer for Double Crush Syndrome. His talent, spirit and energy are already propelling us into new spheres, and we cannot wait to hit the stage with him. You´re all going to love him, that´s a fact! We will announce more shows very soon, but be sure to come see us supporting the mighty Skid Row in April/May! Welcome Jason!"