DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME Featuring Former SODOM Guitarist Release “I Wanna Be Your Monkey” Music Video

Double Crush Syndrome, fronted by former Sodom guitarist Andy Brings, will release their first official full length album, Die For Rock N' Roll, on March 17th. Check out the new video for “I Wanna Be Your Monkey” below.

Die For Rock N' Roll is available for pre-order via iTunes and Amazon Germany.

Tracklisting:

"Gimme Everything"

"Die For Rock N' Roll"

"Unfriend Me Now"

"She's A Pistol"

"On Top Of Mount Whateverest"

"Yeah! Pain!"

"I Wanna Be Your Monkey"

"Slow Suicide"

"Can't You Be Like Everyone Else"

"Blood On My Shirt"

"Revolution"

Bonus Tracks:

"And They Say We Are the Freaks"

"Fuck You Is My Answer"

"Right Now"

"I Wanna Be Your Monkey" video:

"On Top Of Mount Whateverest" video:

"Die For Rock N' Roll" video:

Tour dates:

March

17 - Frankfurt, Germany - 11er

18 - Hamburg - We Rock The North Party

22 - Köln - Kleine Essigfabrik

23 - München - Garage Deluxe

24 - Wachenroth – Toxicity

25 - Hameln - Mad Music

31 - Berlin - Wild At Heart

April

1 - Dresden - Puschkin

2 - Düsseldorf - The Tube

5 - Münster - Sputnik Café

6 - Hannover - Lux

8 - Stuttgart – Zwölfzehn

9 - Saarbrücken - Garage Club