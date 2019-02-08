DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME Frontman / Ex-SODOM Guitarist ANDY BRINGS Releasing Full Circle Documentary Featuring SKID ROW, DORO PESCH And TOM ANGELRIPPER On Blu-Ray

Double Crush Syndrome frontman / ex-Sodom guitarist Andy Brings has checked in with the following update:

"Dear friends, here's the brand new trailer to our movie Full Circle: Last Exit Rock N Roll - Der Film. On 26.4.2019, Full Circle: Last Exit Rock N Roll - a film about the search for its own truth, by and with Andy Brings featuring Skid Row, Doro Pesch, Tom Angelripper (Sodom) will be available on Blu-Ray via Rising Empire / Distribution Warner and digitally via Universe Film."

The film premiered in September 2018 in the sold out Lichtburg in Essen, Germany before 1200 enthusiastic viewers. Nationwide, it had successful screenings in Cinestar cinemas. On February 28th, Double Crush Syndrome featuring Scotti Hill will officially release their cover of Skid Row's "Riot Act" as a push for the Blu-Ray.

Double Crush Syndrome recently released their new Flash & Blood EP, which features a cover of Skid Row's "Riot Act" featuring guitarist Scotti Hill on a guest solo. Check out the track below.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Rebel Yell" (Billy Idol cover)

"I Don't Like You"

"Riot Act" (Skid Row cover featuring Scotti Hill)

"Breakin' The Law" (Judas Priest cover)

DCS Live In Madrid - May 27th, 2018

- "She's A Pistol"

- "Yeah! Pain!"

- "Blood On My Shirt"

- "Die For Rock N' Roll"

- "Gimme Everything"