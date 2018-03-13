DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME Frontman / Ex-SODOM Guitarist ANDY BRINGS To Premiere Full Circle: Last Exit Rock N´ Roll Documentary In September - "My Story Is Your Story"

Double Crush Syndrome frontman and former Sodom guitarist Andy Brings has checked in with the following update:

"A movie? Yes, a movie! There are things in life, where words and music are not enough.

Dreams, hopes and longings are incredibly visual things, and that´s why there will be Full Circle – Last Exit Rock N´ Roll! By kind of telling my story, my team and I want to show what drives people who have a dream and are willing to sacrifice everything to make it come true. We want to find out how they cope when their dream turns into a nightmare, how they turn it back around, make everything come full circle, and lead their lives to their destiny and find the true meaning of their being. No matter what the individual small or big goal may be or how long it takes.

My life was and still is like that. Love, passion, struggle, setbacks, lifeblood, success, defeat, laughter and tears, but my rock n´ roll dream came true. From being a fanboy to touring with my heroes, without whom there'd be no me. Thirty-plus years never losing sight of the target, I am the living proof that everything is possible!

My story is your story. What are your dreams? Are you searching for your own truth? Are you willing to give it your all? This film shall be inspiration and confirmation. Whatever it is that you need. Don´t let them discourage you. Go your own way, no matter what they say. You will see that you are not alone!

The movie premiere will take place on September 12th, 2018 at the Lichturg in Essen, Germany´s most beautiful movie theatre, with a full-on red carpet event, where I will hopefully meet all of you.

I´m very grateful for your support, without you nothing lives.

Thank you!

Photo by Carl Begai