DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME - New Album Available For Pre-Order; Cover Artwork And Tracklist Revealed

Double Crush Syndrome, fronted by former Sodom guitarist Andy Brings, will release their first official full length album, Die For Rock N' Roll, on March 17th. It is now abailable for pre-order via iTunes and Amazon Germany.

Tracklist:

"Gimme Everything"

"Die for Rock N' Roll"

"Unfriend Me Now"

"She's a Pistol"

"On Top of Mount Whateverest"

"Yeah! Pain!"

"I Wanna Be Your Monkey"

"Slow Suicide"

"Can't You Be Like Everyone Else"

"Blood On My Shirt"

"Revolution"

"And They Say We Are the Freaks"

"Fuck You Is My Answer"

"Right Now"

Double Crush Syndrome have announced a string of Germany tour dates for 2017 and released an official video for "On Top Of Mt. Whateverest", taken from their forthcoming album Die For Rock N' Roll. Check out the video below, tour dates are as follows:

March

17 - Frankfurt, Germany - 11er

18 - Hamburg - We Rock The North Party

22 - Köln - Kleine Essigfabrik

23 - München - Garage Deluxe

24 - Wachenroth – Toxicity

25 - Hameln - Mad Music

31 - Berlin - Wild At Heart

April

1 - Dresden - Puschkin

2 - Düsseldorf - The Tube

5 - Münster - Sputnik Café

6 - Hannover - Lux

8 - Stuttgart – Zwölfzehn

9 - Saarbrücken - Garage Club

The band recently issued the following update:

"Finally we can announce it: Double Crush Syndrome signed a worldwide deal with Arising Empire / Nuclear Blast Records, and we couldn´t be happier about it! We got some amazing stuff planned, and the craziness will just get crazier! Booking is now in the hands of Contra Promotion, which is just as cool!"

DCS has released an official video for their song "We Die For Rock N' Roll". Check it out below.