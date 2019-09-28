DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME - Official Video For "Death To Pop" Released
September 28, 2019, an hour ago
German rockers Double Crush Syndrome have released an official video for "Death To Pop", the title track from their forthcoming album. Check it out below.
The band has announced an official release party for Death To Pop, which will be released on October 25th via Arising Empire. It will take place at Freak Show in Essen, Germany. Entry is free. Go to this location for event details.
Double Crush Syndrome recently confirmed dates for their Death To Pop Tour 2020. They are as follows:
January
15 - London, UK - Thousand Island
17 - Cologne, Germany - Helios 37
18 - Bochum, Germany - Rotunde
19 - Frankfurt, Germany - Elfer Music Club
21 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
22 - Vienna, Austria - Chelsea
23 - Prague, Czech Republic - Klub 007 Strahov
24 - Leipzig, Germany - Bandhaus
25 - Berlin, Germany - Maze
26 - Hamburg, Germany - Indra
Frontman Andy Brings:
"We see ourselves in the tradition of bands like KISS, Ramones, Skid Row, Motörhead, Mötley Crüe, without even trying to sound like them. It´s our version of rock n´ roll, naturally with a huge punk influence in the instrumentation, strong choruses with an undeniable pop factor, and the power to destroy a small town. One small town per song, that is ! DCS is very tongue-in-cheek, and there´s a certain degree of anarchy happening on stage. But we are not a funny band per se, we take what we do very seriously! Still, everybody is supposed to have a good time, on stage and in the audience."