DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME Part Ways With Drummer JULIAN FISCHER

German rockers Double Crush Syndrome have checked in with the following update:

"With a heavy heart we have to announce that our drummerboy Julian Fischer (pictured left) is leaving the band. Personal circumstances, therefore resulting structural problems, are the reason for that decision which was ultimately mutual. It's tough for all of us, but we do this in brotherly friendship and understanding. Our album Die For Rock N' Roll and each and every second of the shows we played together were true statements of rock, and will forever be part of the DNA of DCS. We will carry on, Julian will continue to kick your ass with Snakebite, and it's all love! Thank you, Julian Fischer!"

Skid Row - now fronted by former DragonForce vocalist ZP Theart - recently announced a string of live dates for Germany in the spring of 2018 featuring Double Crush Syndrome as support. Dates are as follows:

April

29 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

30 - Freiburg, Germany - Crash

May

1 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

2 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

4 - Regensburg, Germany - Eventhall Airport

7 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage