DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME Release Official Video For Cover Of SKID ROW's "Riot Act" Featuring SCOTTI HILL

March 2, 2019, an hour ago

news skid row double crush syndrome hard rock

DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME Release Official Video For Cover Of SKID ROW's "Riot Act" Featuring SCOTTI HILL

Germany's Double Crush Syndrome recently released their new Flash & Blood EP, which includes a cover of Skid Row's "Riot Act" featuring guitarist Scotti Hill on a guest solo. Check out the official video below.

The Flash & Blood EP tracklist is as follows:

"Rebel Yell" (Billy Idol cover)
"I Don't Like You"
"Riot Act" (Skid Row cover featuring Scotti Hill)
"Breakin' The Law" (Judas Priest cover)
DCS Live In Madrid - May 27th, 2018
- "She's A Pistol"
- "Yeah! Pain!"
- "Blood On My Shirt"
- "Die For Rock N' Roll"
- "Gimme Everything"



Featured Audio

CANDLEMASS – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” (Napalm)

CANDLEMASS – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” (Napalm)

Featured Video

HAMMERDRONE Premieres "An Ever Increasing Wave"

HAMMERDRONE Premieres "An Ever Increasing Wave"

Latest Reviews