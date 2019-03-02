DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME Release Official Video For Cover Of SKID ROW's "Riot Act" Featuring SCOTTI HILL

Germany's Double Crush Syndrome recently released their new Flash & Blood EP, which includes a cover of Skid Row's "Riot Act" featuring guitarist Scotti Hill on a guest solo. Check out the official video below.

The Flash & Blood EP tracklist is as follows:

"Rebel Yell" (Billy Idol cover)

"I Don't Like You"

"Riot Act" (Skid Row cover featuring Scotti Hill)

"Breakin' The Law" (Judas Priest cover)

DCS Live In Madrid - May 27th, 2018

- "She's A Pistol"

- "Yeah! Pain!"

- "Blood On My Shirt"

- "Die For Rock N' Roll"

- "Gimme Everything"