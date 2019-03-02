DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME Release Official Video For Cover Of SKID ROW's "Riot Act" Featuring SCOTTI HILL
March 2, 2019, an hour ago
Germany's Double Crush Syndrome recently released their new Flash & Blood EP, which includes a cover of Skid Row's "Riot Act" featuring guitarist Scotti Hill on a guest solo. Check out the official video below.
The Flash & Blood EP tracklist is as follows:
"Rebel Yell" (Billy Idol cover)
"I Don't Like You"
"Riot Act" (Skid Row cover featuring Scotti Hill)
"Breakin' The Law" (Judas Priest cover)
DCS Live In Madrid - May 27th, 2018
- "She's A Pistol"
- "Yeah! Pain!"
- "Blood On My Shirt"
- "Die For Rock N' Roll"
- "Gimme Everything"