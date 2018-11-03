DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME's Cover Of SKID ROW's "Riot Act" Featuring SCOTTI HILL Streaming
November 3, 2018, 2 hours ago
Germany's Double Crush Syndrome their new Flash & Blood EP, which features a cover of Skid Row's "Riot Act" featuring guitarist Scotti Hill on a guest solo. Check out the track below.
The tracklist is as follows:
"Rebel Yell" (Billy Idol cover)
"I Don't Like You"
"Riot Act" (Skid Row cover featuring Scotti Hill)
"Breakin' The Law" (Judas Priest cover)
DCS Live In Madrid - May 27th, 2018
- "She's A Pistol"
- "Yeah! Pain!"
- "Blood On My Shirt"
- "Die For Rock N' Roll"
- "Gimme Everything"