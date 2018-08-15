DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME To Release New EP Featuring SCOTTI HILL On Cover Of SKID ROW's "Riot Act"
August 15, 2018, 28 minutes ago
Germany's Double Crush Syndrome are gearing up to release a new EP entitled Flash & Blood. The tracklist is as follows:
"Rebel Yell" (Billy Idol cover)
"I Don't Like You"
"Riot Act" (Skid Row cover featuring Scotti Hill)
"Breakin' The Law" (Judas Priest cover)
DCS Live In Madrid - May 27th, 2018
- "She's A Pistol"
- "Yeah! Pain!"
- "Blood On My Shirt"
- "Die For Rock N' Roll"
- "Gimme Everything"
The band recently announced their Flash & Blood Tour 2018 for September. The first dates are as follows:
September
15 - Essen, Germany - Zeche
22 - München, Germany - Backstage
28 - Hamburg, Germany - Indra
29 - Berlin, Germany - Maze