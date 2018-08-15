DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME To Release New EP Featuring SCOTTI HILL On Cover Of SKID ROW's "Riot Act"

Germany's Double Crush Syndrome are gearing up to release a new EP entitled Flash & Blood. The tracklist is as follows:

"Rebel Yell" (Billy Idol cover)

"I Don't Like You"

"Riot Act" (Skid Row cover featuring Scotti Hill)

"Breakin' The Law" (Judas Priest cover)

DCS Live In Madrid - May 27th, 2018

- "She's A Pistol"

- "Yeah! Pain!"

- "Blood On My Shirt"

- "Die For Rock N' Roll"

- "Gimme Everything"

The band recently announced their Flash & Blood Tour 2018 for September. The first dates are as follows:

September

15 - Essen, Germany - Zeche

22 - München, Germany - Backstage

28 - Hamburg, Germany - Indra

29 - Berlin, Germany - Maze