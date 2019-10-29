DOUG ALDRICH Talks GLENN HUGHES Joining THE DEAD DAISIES - "It's Definitely An Exciting Change"

Back in August, it was announced that Glenn Hughes had joined The Dead Daisies, replacing both vocalist John Corabi and bassist Marco Mendoza. The band is now a four-piece comprised of guitarists David Lowy and Doug Aldrich (Dio, Whitesnake), drummer Deen Castronovo (Journey, Ozzy Osbourne), and vocalist / bassist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion).

Speaking with Metal Insider, Aldrich discussed Hughes coming on board. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Aldrich: "I know it’s a surprise and there’s going to be fans that don’t get it right away. And they think it’s too drastic. Changing lead singers, is almost like changing the band because that’s the frontman. That’s the first thing you hear is the vocalist. I think it came totalk fruition. They were ing about options and somewhere along the line they decided to talk to Glenn. And when I heard about it, they had already spoken to him and he was already considering the opportunity. The band was as well. I immediately thought, you know, that’s a radical change. But it’s definitely an exciting change. I thought it was something radical enough to where it could actually work.

I think it’s something like this, when you’ve got a guy that’s as popular as John Corabi, it’s difficult to trying to replace him. I think it’s a good move to go with, in a different direction. And that’s definitely a different direction with Glenn. Speaking positive about Glenn is very easy because he’s a legend. He’s the voice of rock. He’s got an amazing voice, very different than John. He’s a killer bass player, too. Equally, same as Marco. Marco, he’s a monster. I think it’s going to be pretty cool. We were really happy with the way our songwriting sessions went. We don’t have a full record written yet, but we have a bunch of ideas and recorded four of them.

One of them is 'Righteous Days', which you’ve probably heard. There are three others that kick ass. We felt 'Righteous Days' is the best first teaser. It’ll be available for about a week or so. Then it’s probably going to go away and come back on the album. We’ve made a different version, a re-recorded version, a remix, something different. We thought it was a good way to make an announcement to show, let the music do the talking. This is what it is."

Read the complete interview here.

The quartet released the new song, "Righteous Days", which can only be heard on the band's official website.

The Dead Daisies have now released the video below, featuring behind-the-scenes footage from the recording of "Righteous Days".

Addressing the lineup change, The Dead Daisies issued the following statement: "The Dead Daisies are a musical collective, whose members come together through a common love for great rock music. It’s a living, breathing, musical organism with the credo, 'Rock is indeed alive & well!'

From the band’s inception, the idea was for members to bring their own ideas to the table but also have the flexibility to come and go when working on their other projects. Both John and Marco are, and always will be, a part of The Dead Daisies musical family, but at this point in time they have decided to do some work on their own solo projects.

Yes, the guys have recenty been in the studio in LA recording some new music with legendary singer & bass player Glenn Hughes. ‘Righteous Days’ is airing exclusively across the planet this week. David, Doug, Deen & Glenn head back into the studio later in the year to finish the album and look forward to seeing you on the road in 2020!!

Get out there, live your life and just enjoy the music!!"