DOUG ALDRICH - The Doug Aldrich Guitar Method, Episode #2: Essential Licks, Van Halen & Randy Rhoads; Video
July 26, 2018, 2 hours ago
In Episode #2 of the new Guitar World series, The Doug Aldrich Guitar Method, the Dead Daisies and former Whitesnake guitarist shows you some essential licks for becoming a killer rock guitarist, and examines how Eddie Van Halen and Randy Rhoads' playing influenced his style.
Watch Episode #1 below:
Catch The Dead Daisies live on tour across North America.
August
17 - Highline Ballroom - New York NY
18 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD
19 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA
20 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN
23 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX
25 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA
26 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA
27 - Counts Vamp’d - Las Vegas NV
September
1 - The Easyriders Rodeo - Chillicothe, OH
2 - The National H.O.G. Rally at the Harley-Davidson Museum - Milwaukee, WI