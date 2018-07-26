DOUG ALDRICH - The Doug Aldrich Guitar Method, Episode #2: Essential Licks, Van Halen & Randy Rhoads; Video

In Episode #2 of the new Guitar World series, The Doug Aldrich Guitar Method, the Dead Daisies and former Whitesnake guitarist shows you some essential licks for becoming a killer rock guitarist, and examines how Eddie Van Halen and Randy Rhoads' playing influenced his style.

Watch Episode #1 below:

Catch The Dead Daisies live on tour across North America.

August

17 - Highline Ballroom - New York NY

18 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

19 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

20 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

23 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

25 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

26 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

27 - Counts Vamp’d - Las Vegas NV

September

1 - The Easyriders Rodeo - Chillicothe, OH

2 - The National H.O.G. Rally at the Harley-Davidson Museum - Milwaukee, WI