DOUG ALDRICH - The Doug Aldrich Guitar Method, Episode #3: GARY MOORE, MICHAEL SCHENKER & More; Video
August 3, 2018, an hour ago
In Episode #3 of the Guitar World series, The Doug Aldrich Guitar Method, the Dead Daisies and former Whitesnake guitarist shows you some licks he uses that were inspired by Michael Schenker and Gary Moore, as well as a staccato picking technique.
Watch previous episodes below:
Catch The Dead Daisies live on tour across North America.
August
15 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s
17 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
18 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
19 - Louisville, KY - Diamonds
22 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
23 - London, ON - Harris Park
24 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre
25 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
26 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
28 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom
29 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's
30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
31 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
September
1 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
4 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge
6 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
7 - Dallas, TX - Trees
8 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
12 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club
13 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
14 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House
15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee
16 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy Theatre